SP MLA Pooja Pal Expelled After Praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath Over Husband’s Murder Case

Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal was expelled from the party after she thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for delivering justice in her husband’s murder case. The party’s leader, Akhilesh Yadav, stated that she had violated party rules and as a result, she is banned from participating in any future party activities.

Pooja Pal’s husband, Raju Pal, was murdered in 2005 due to a political rivalry involving gangster Atiq Ahmed’s family. Recently, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in police custody, which added to the ongoing political tensions. In the legislative assembly, Pooja Pal openly praised the Chief Minister’s strong action against criminals, which sparked controversy within her party.

The BJP accused the Samajwadi Party of being anti-Dalit for punishing Pooja Pal, suggesting that the party was not supportive of Dalit voices. Meanwhile, in 2024, the Central Bureau of Investigation convicted seven people for the murder of Raju Pal, affirming that justice was served in the case.

A government inquiry found no police negligence in the deaths of Atiq and Ashraf, and the state government assured the Supreme Court of a fair investigation into the matter. This entire episode highlights the complex political dynamics and the sensitive intersection of crime and justice in Uttar Pradesh politics