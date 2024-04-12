SP to register complaint with ECI regarding cops in priest attire in KVD

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has said that it will register a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the deployment of policemen in the attire of the priest inside the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (KVD) Temple.

The deployment of policemen in Dhoti Kurta was made to make the devotees feel comfortable in the temple complex.

Police Commissioner Mohit Aggarwal had issued directives to deploy policemen in priest clothes for the convenience and cooperation of the devotees in the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

SP State Spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhupchandi said that the new arrangement of deployment of policemen in Vishwanath temple raises questions.

He said: “The Model Code of Conduct is in place and all this is being done for electoral gains. Arbitrary use of police is not appropriate. The dignity of the police in a public place lies in its uniform.”

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X: “According to which 'police manual', is it correct for policemen to be dressed as priests? Those who give such orders should be suspended. If any thug takes advantage of this tomorrow and robs the innocent public, what answer will the Uttar Pradesh administration give?”