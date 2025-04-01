Speeding Lamborghini driver held after hitting 2 pedestrians

Noida : A high-end Lamborghini car driver was arrested after hitting two pedestrians on a footpath near an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector-94 on Sunday, police said.

The high-speed luxury car lost control, crashed into a tree, and came to a halt in the opposite direction of traffic. The accident occurred near Charkha Roundabout in Sector-94 under the police station sector-126 area.

The injured, both labourers from Chhattisgarh, sustained fractures in their legs but are out of danger, officials confirmed.

The driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, and the luxury vehicle is registered in Puducherry.

According to reports, Deepak is involved in the business of buying and selling cars.

He was arrested at the accident spot, and the car has been seized, police said.

However, what turned out to be more shocking was the alleged insensitive reaction of the car driver to the accident.

A purported video of the accident has surfaced online, showing the accused stepping out of his car and asking bystanders, “Koi mar gaya idhar?” (Did anyone die here?).

In the same video, a man is heard questioning him about the number of people injured, while another urges the crowd to call the police.

The accused driver Deepak, was confronted by bystanders at the accident site.

The driver got out of the Lamborghini, and the man, who was recording the video, was heard saying, “Call the cops, call the cops,” to which the driver said, “I gently pressed the accelerator,” to which the man said, “Did you press it gently?”

Bhupendra Singh, in-charge of the Sector-126 Police Station, said, “The injured labourers were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. They have fractures in their legs but are not in critical condition.”

According to Singh, the accused claimed the accident was unintentional and due to an error while driving.

The police are investigating further to determine the exact cause of the crash.