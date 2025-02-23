Sports Min leads Fit India Sundays on Cycle with industry bodies FICC, CII in Delhi

Sports minister Manuskh Mandaviya led the Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign in the National Capital as he was joined by members of cycling clubs, Olympic rower Arjun Lal Jat.

The special guests of this week were the representatives of industry bodies, FICCI and CII as well as members from fitness brand Decathlon, Yoga Bharat and My Bharat.

In its ninth week, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle has emerged as a nationwide fitness event with cyclists in over 1200 locations participating this week alone. Drawing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to fight obesity by reducing oil consumption by 10 per cent, exercising, and eating right, Sports Minister dedicated the Sundays on Cycle initiative to the nation's fight against obesity.

Speaking at the event, the Sports Minister said, "In our fight against obesity, which the PM has initiated, we must come together to include daily fitness activities in our life. Cycling is the easiest exercise, and it has a very positive impact on the environment as well. It reduces carbon footprints and is a solution for pollution."

Fit India Sundays on Cycle invites a special set of people every week and army personnel, postmen, wellness experts have been invited guests in the past editions. In this week's event, corporate India stepped forward to support the campaign and participate in it.

Speaking about the importance of the initiative Vidushpat Singhania, treasurer, Sportscom, CII said, "I congratulate the sports minister for launching this initiative. A healthy India is a more successful India as good health is directly linked to better productivity and a higher GDP. As an industry body it is our endeavour to get more corporates to join Fit India Sundays on Cycle and support this movement."

Landing the initiative Neha Rastogi Mathur, secretary, Sports Committee, FICCI, said, "This is a great initiative by the Sports Minister and we are excited to be part of this movement today. Cycling is a great way to stay fit, it's easy, simple and a family activity that people of different generations can do together."

Olympian Arjun Lal Jat added, "The enthusiasm of the participants is great and as an athlete I am happy to see that so many people have stepped out on a Sunday morning and have dedicated time to fitness. Staying fit is not an option, it is compulsory for everyone and the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is a wonderful motivation for people to start their fitness journey."

In Guwahati, doctors from the Indian Medical Association joined the Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebration at the SAI National Centre of Excellence. More than 300 members rode to spread the message of fitness.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle has been organised across 4200 locations in India in the past few weeks and in 1200 location. The number of venues where Sundays on Cycle is being held are on the rise, with citizens wholeheartedly participating across geographies, age groups and social strata.