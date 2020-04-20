Spraying of disinfectants on humans 'inhuman'

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said spraying of disinfectants on individuals is not recommended under any circumstances. "Even if a person is potentially exposed to the Covid-19, spraying disinfectants on external parts doesn't kill the virus that has entered your body," the Ministry said in an advisory here on Saturday.

Spraying individuals with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful. Disinfectants were chemicals that destroy disease-causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms, it said.

The Ministry said spraying of chlorine on individuals could lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects, like nausea and vomiting. "Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes in nose, throat and respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm," it said.

Also, use of such measures might lead to a false sense of disinfection and safety, it said and added it could hamper public observance of hand washing and social distancing measures.