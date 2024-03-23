Spurious liquor deaths: NHRC issues notice to Pb govt

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued a notice to the Punjab government over the reported death of 14 people after consuming spurious liquor in Sangrur district.

The commission has sought a report within four weeks. “The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that 14 persons died after consuming spurious liquor in Gujran village in Sangrur District, Punjab on the intervening night of 19-20 March 2024.

Reportedly, another five persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” an official statement by NHRC said. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims.

“Apparently, the incident shows the negligence of the local administration and the state government in prohibiting the sale and consumption of spurious liquor. Accordingly, it has issued the notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, Punjab calling for a detailed report in the matter at the earliest but not later than four weeks,” the Commission said.

“The report should include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the aggrieved families. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the incident,” it added. According to the media report, the victims had consumed the spurious alcohol on March 18, 2024. They were rushed to the hospital when their condition deteriorated.