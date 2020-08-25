SRM Chancellor inaugurates new campus for Agri Science

Kattankulathur: Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, MP., on Monday inaugurated the new campus for the College of Agricultural Science and the Paarivendhar Telemedicine Centre on the occasion of his birthday.

The new campus of the College of Agricultural Science will function from Vendhar Nagar, Baburayanpettai, Chengalpattu district and the Paarivendhar Telemedicine Centre is to function from SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCHRC) in Kattankulathur.

The event was presided over by SRMIST's Pro Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Dr. Sandeep Sancheti, Pro Vice Chancellor (S&H) Dr. R Balasubramanian, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhselvan, Registrar Dr. N Sethuraman, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical) of SRM MCHRC Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravi Kumar.

Speaking at the event which was held virtually, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar said, "The agriculture school was started a few years back in SRMIST in a small way, now they have a place of their own with all facilities."