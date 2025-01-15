Stalin presents prestigious Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award to K.V. Thangkabalu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conferred the prestigious Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award on K.V. Thangkabalu, former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, on Wednesday.

Thangkabalu, a former Member of Parliament representing the Salem constituency in the Lok Sabha, is also the Chairman of Thangavelu Engineering College, TJ Institute of Technology, and DA Vinci School of Design and Architecture, which are managed under the Ponniamman Education Trust.

This award is among 10 prestigious honours presented to renowned Tamil scholars, writers, and personalities who have significantly contributed to Tamil language, literature, and the community.

Instituted by the Tamil Nadu government, these awards aim to recognises and honor individuals dedicated to promoting Tamil language, culture, and heritage.

According to a press release issued by the state government, the awardees were selected by a high-level committee. Each recipient received a cheque for Rs 2 lakh, a sovereign gold medal, a citation, and a shawl.

In addition to the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award, the Ayyan Thiruvalluvar Award for 2025 was presented to M. Padikkaramu, a renowned Tamil scholar and writer.

The Perarignar Anna Award for 2024 was conferred on L. Ganesan, a distinguished writer and literary critic.

The Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award was presented to poet Kabilan, a prominent Tamil poet and writer.

Other awardees included Pon Selvaganapathy, who received the Pavendar Bharathidasan Award; Dr G.R. Ravindranath, who was honoured with the Tamil Thendal Thiru Vi Ka Award; and V.M. Pothiyaverpan, who received the Muthamizh Kavalar KAP Viswanatham Award.

The Thanthai Periyar Award for 2024 was presented to Viduthalai Rajendran, a social activist and writer, while the Annal Ambedkar Award for 2024 was conferred on D. Ravikumar, Member of Parliament.

The Chief Minister also presented the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Award to Muthu Vaavaasi, a renowned Tamil scholar and writer.

Instituted in 2024, this award includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a sovereign gold medal, a citation, and a shawl.

The award ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Siva V. Meyyanathan, M. Mathiventhan, and other officials.



