State budget to provide relief to 1.43 lakh taxpayers in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati : Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the latest state budget is set to give relief to at least 1.43 lakh taxpayers in Assam as the government has included the provisions of exempting Professional Tax.

Taking to X, CM Sarma said, “To provide relief to our middle class, we have exempted payment of Professional Tax for individuals earning up to ₹15,000 per month. This will benefit more than 1.43 lakh taxpayers of Assam.”

Assam's Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog on Monday presented the state's budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, outlining a comprehensive plan aimed at fostering economic growth and social welfare.

In a move to benefit the middle class, the budget proposed exemptions from Professional Tax for individuals earning up to Rs. 12 lakh annually and for those aged 60 and above.

The budget proposed a total expenditure of Rs. 2.63 lakh crore, reflecting the government's commitment to balanced development across various sectors.

According to Neog, Assam is set to become the first Indian state to launch its own satellite, named 'ASSAMSAT'. This initiative aims to enhance data collection for socio-economic projects and bolster border surveillance. The project is estimated to cost between Rs. 450 to Rs. 500 crore.

CM Sarma said that discussions with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) are underway to collaborate on this project.

The Chief Minister highlighted the satellite's potential benefits, including providing advance flood warnings and aiding in border monitoring.

He also mentioned that having a dedicated satellite would allow the state to receive timely data, which is crucial for effective governance and disaster management.

“Beyond its immediate applications, ASSAMSAT is expected to inspire and involve college students in Assam by engaging them in building experimental satellites, fostering interest and innovation in space technology,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, in the budget, the government introduced a financial assistance programme focussing on youth empowerment ‘Prerana’, offering Rs. 2,500 per month to graduates from government universities and colleges in Assam for up to one year.

Neog said, “This initiative aims to support youths during their job-search period. Additionally, a one-time grant of Rs. 25,000 was announced for research scholars, with differently-abled scholars receiving Rs. 50,000.”