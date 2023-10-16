  • Menu
State hijacking Central schemes: Pradhan

State hijacking Central schemes: Pradhan
Athagarh: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took part in a padayatra and attended Sankalp Samabesh here on Saturday.

Addressing a rally, Pradhan said the State has been hijacking the schemes of the Central government. He said the Union government has extended Rs 18 lakh crore financial assistance in the last nine years to Odisha for its development, but major portion of the fund has been embezzled by the State government.

Pradhan said Athagarh and Banki areas are regarded as vegetable hub in Cuttack district, but there is no cold storage to preserve the perishable vegetables.

