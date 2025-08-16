State will take steps to control ‘goondaraj’: CM

Bhubaneswar: OdishaChief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said he has given “absolute power” to the police to take action against those involved in crimes against women. Addressing the Independence Day function at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said his government will not hesitate to bring a special legislation to “completely end” organised crimes.

From the function, the Chief Minister also announced an additional 5 kg of rice will be provided to the poor people in 11 districts for three months.

“People who are involved in crimes against women have no place in society, they must be in jail.

Therefore, I have given absolute power to the police to take necessary actions in such cases,” he said. Majhi said nobody, how influential he may be, will be spared if he is involved in crimes against women. The statement came as the State reported a slew of crimes against women, with the Opposition raising questions on the law and order situation.

“The law and order situation of the State is more or less under control. However, we have to strengthen and make it more effective,” he said. Noting that intoxication was one of the major factors behind the rise in crimes, Majhi said he has directed the police to against such activities.

“The government will take all measures to firmly control ‘goondaraj’. The process of identification of criminals has already started,” he said.

“In order to completely end organised crimes, the State government will not hesitate to bring special legislation. Extortion and other such activities are completely illegal and those will be considered as organised crimes and dealt with firmly,” he said.

Majhi said his government was committed to making colleges and universities safe for women by implementing initiatives like ‘Shaktishree’.

He maintained that women’s empowerment is not just a slogan for his government.

“We have provided financial assistance to over 1 crore women through ‘Subhadra Yojana’. Women have been able to become small entrepreneurs by utilising the assistance. The State has so far produced 17 lakh ‘lakhpati didis’,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State’s commitment to women’s empowerment is evident from the 2025-26 annual budget, in which allocations of Rs 89,861 crore have been made for schemes in regard to this. Listing the social welfare measures undertaken by his government, Majhi announced that 27 lakh poor families, who are beneficiaries of the ‘Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’, in 11 districts will be given 5 kg additional rice per month for three months free of cost.