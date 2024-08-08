Statehood for J&K could be announced before Oct: Union Minister

Srinagar: Union Minister of State (MoS) for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale said on Thursday that statehood could be announced for J&K before October this year.



Addressing the media here, the MoS said, “Centre may announce restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before October this year. The legislative Assembly elections may also be held in October. Polls are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh before October. I think before October, statehood can be restored and election may also happen in October,” the minister said.

He appealed to the people to ensure record-breaking turnout. He reiterated that the home minister had announced at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 that Assembly elections and statehood would be restored.

He hailed the high voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections and lauded people for strengthening democracy.

He said he had a fruitful half-hour meeting with Lt.Governor, Manoj Sinha in Srinagar.

“Tourism has flourished since the abrogation of Article 370. More than 2.11 crore tourists, including foreigners, have visited here. People don't fear going to Kashmir now. Earlier, they wanted to come but terrorism was stopping them from arriving here. The Lt Governor told me peace is prevailing amid some untoward incidents," said the Union Minister.

“The administration has given over two lakh pre and post-matric scholarships to SC and above 84,000 scholarships to OBC students in J&K. SC and OBC constitute eight per cent each in J&K, but there is not a single SC family in Kashmir," Athawale said.

“A total of 74 cases were registered under the Atrocities Act against SC and OBCs. We are planning to start one old age home in each district of J&K. Currently, we have 16 old age homes in J&K,” he said.

Ramdas Athawale belongs to the Republican Party of India. He said his party would fight around 16 seats in the Assembly polls in J&K.