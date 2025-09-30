Stats key to sound policymaking: Prez

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that in today’s data-driven world, the relevance of statistics has grown immensely as sound policy formulation and implementation depend on accurate statistical analysis.

Addressing probationers of the Indian Statistical Service, Indian Skill Development Service and Central Engineering Service, Murmu said, “Countries that develop a highly skilled workforce are better equipped to respond to global challenges and seize emerging opportunities in various areas of development.”

Skill and knowledge are the true engines of economic growth and social progress for any nation, she said.

The President said that as India advances on its path of technology-driven growth, our youth must embrace and adapt to advanced technological skills. She expressed confidence that young ISDS officers will emerge as a cadre of specialised skill administrators and play an important role in shaping a robust, future-ready workforce.

Addressing the Central Engineering Service officers, the President said that engineers play an instrumental role in advancing a nation’s technological progress and economic growth. “With the government’s strong focus on large-scale infrastructure development, the engineering sector is set for significant growth,” she said.