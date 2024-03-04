Live
- Kamala Harris' blunt Gaza words reflect intense government frustration over war
- Small cap stocks underperform in trade
- Indian economy to grow at 7.8 pc in FY25
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shines Bright in Engagement with Nicholai Sachdev
- Will not consider FSL report of private entity, says K’taka Minister on pro-Pak slogan row
- Stepfather arrested for raping minor girl in UP
- Nayanthara Unfollows Husband Vignesh Shivan and Pens a Cryptic Message: Fans Speculate, but Actress Reassures with Follow-Back
- ADIA acquires shares in SpiceJet
- Deepika Padukone's Maternity Leave is Delaying Karan Johar's Next Production
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bats for India’s strategic autonomy
Just In
Stepfather arrested for raping minor girl in UP
Highlights
A man has been arrested in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter.
Lucknow: A man has been arrested in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter.
He has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint lodged by the victim’s complaint at the Karhal police station.
The victim has been sent for medical examination.
Rahul Mithas, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri city said that a minor girl was raped by her stepfather. “A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. The investigation is underway,” he said.
The police official said that the girl was alone at home when the accused committed the crime.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS