Steps To Fight Misinformation: ECI holds workshop for CEO media officers

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) organised a one-day workshop for media and communication officers of the offices of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all 36 states and Union Territories at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, addressed the participants in the inaugural session.

It was emphasised that in light of the growing threat of misinformation, it is imperative to clearly communicate that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and to keep countering misleading information with facts. Sessions were held to strengthen the communication ecosystem of CEO offices to disseminate timely factual information with the media and other stakeholders. The workshop had dedicated sessions on the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls from the perspective of media and social media.