Student delegation visits Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Aspart of the National Governance Tour 2025, a delegation of 45 bright students from 28 states—representing premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NLUs, and other leading universities,visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday. The group held an interactive session with Speaker Vijender Gupta on the theme: “Strengthening Legislative Transparency and Accountability in Urban Governance.”

In a vibrant dialogue, students explored various facets of public participation and institutional oversight within Delhi’s legislative processes. They engaged actively with Speaker Gupta, asking insightful questions and exchanging views on the role of youth in strengthening democratic governance.

Addressing the delegation, Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the pivotal role of legislative institutions in a democracy and encouraged students to contribute actively to public life with integrity and a spirit of service. Applauding the participants’ keen interest in planned and democratic governance, he answered their questions during a 20-minute Q&A session.

“This Assembly belongs to the people,” said Gupta. “Your curiosity and participation are powerful symbols of India’s democratic future.” He also informed the students about several reform initiatives currently underway in the Delhi Assembly, including the recent adoption of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) developed by the Government of India. This system enables real-time tracking of audit objections raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), marking a significant stride toward greater transparency and accountability.

Further showcasing the Assembly’s commitment to sustainable governance, Gupta shared that a 500-kilowatt solar power project is being installed within the Assembly premises, expected to be completed by July. Once operational, this initiative will reduce the annual electricity expenditure by approximately Rs 2 crore.

“This project reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability and economic prudence,” he added.

Delving into India’s legislative history, Gupta recounted a significant moment from March 18, 1919, when the Rowlatt Act was passed in Delhi.

During the heated debate, Mahatma Gandhi was present in the visitors’ gallery and later addressed the public outside the Assembly premises. Speaker Gupta described this event as a defining example of civil resistance and people’s participation, marking the deep roots of India’s democratic journey.

In conclusion, Gupta urged the youth to become future torchbearers of democratic values, transparency, and accountability, and to act as a bridge between citizen leadership and institutional governance.