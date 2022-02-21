Students From The College Of Art Demonstrate Near The Residence Of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

On Saturday, a group of students from the College of Art protested the institute's merger with the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University alongside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor has in principle accepted the merger of the College of Art (COA), subject to its de-affiliation from the university, according to Delhi University. The de-affiliation has yet to be approved by Delhi University.

On the posters showcased by students were having quotes like "Reject AUD, Reclaim DU," and "We Reject CoA merger with AUD." They also sent a memorandum to the chief minister's office, requesting that the merger be stopped.

The demonstration was endorsed by the Students' Federation of India. The National Students' Union of India's JNU section also expressed support for the protesting students.

They said that the condemn the Delhi Cabinet's decision to disaffiliate the college from the University of Delhi (DU) and merge it with Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), and acknowledge that this decision is part of a larger effort to make education more expensive by significantly increasing course fees.

The demonstrators pointed out that the decision will discriminate against students from socioeconomically marginalised areas of society, eventually excluding artists from disadvantaged backgrounds, and will have an influence on women's right to study.