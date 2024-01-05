Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu bats for setting up cancer institute in Hamirpur

Shimla/Hamirpur : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday and requested him for setting up a state cancer institute at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur under the national programme on priority.

This institute has become the need of the hour keeping in view the alarming rate of increase in cancer in the state, said Sukhu in a statement issued here.

He also requested for creation of a super specialty block beds at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur (RGMCH) under the PM Swasthya Suraksha Yojana besides increasing the capacity of the mother and child hospital wing from 100 to 200.

The chief minister also urged for sanctioning four trauma centres at the Civil Hospital Ghumarwin and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College Ner Chowk along the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH), Civil Hospital Dharampur on Parwanoo-Shimla NH and Civil Hospital Palampur on Pathankot-Mandi NH for providing trauma care to the commuters, including tourists in case of road accidents.

He apprised Mandaviya that there is wide outreach of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state, and the state government was strengthening health infrastructure up to the rural level.

Sukhu also requested to speed up the process of approval and provide funds for setting up three nursing colleges at Chamba, Hamirpur and Nahan. The Union minister assured of all possible assistance to the state.

Meanwhile, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha Vandna Yogi questioned the chief minister’s wisdom. She said he was making statements that a high class cancer research center would be opened at the RGMCH and work was in progress for the last one year.

“It was shocking to know that the chief minister was making demands for the funds for that institution one year after the announcement was made,” she said and added that the Congress-led state government was fooling the people through its announcement which would not be fulfilled.