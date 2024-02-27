Live
Just In
Supreme Court directs NewsClick founder be examined by panel of AIIMS doctors
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha be examined by a panel of doctors from AIIMS Delhi.
A bench, headed by Justice B.R. Gavai asked the Director, AIIMS to constitute a medical board and submit the report within a period of two weeks.
The bench, also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, was hearing a special leave petition filed by Purkayastha against the decision of the Delhi High Court in October last year dismissing his plea challenging arrest by Delhi Police and seeking quashing of FIR registered under the provisions of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).
In an earlier hearing, the top court called for the report of the Medical Officer of the prison with regard to the health condition of Purkayastha.
However, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, doubted the correctness of the report given by prison authorities saying that it did not depict the true medical condition.