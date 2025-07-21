Supreme Court issues notice on PIL seeking display of detailed info about sellers, service providers

Live
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, all state governments and union territories administrations on a plea seeking enforcement of consumers’ right to detailed information about sellers and service providers.
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, all state governments and union territories administrations on a plea seeking enforcement of consumers' right to detailed information about sellers and service providers.
A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya seeking a declaration that every consumer has right to know not only about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard, manufacturing as well as expiry date and certification of goods and products, but also about the details of the distributer, dealer, trader, seller and shop owner to seek redressal against unfair trade practices, restrictive trade practices and unscrupulous exploitation.
The plea also sought a direction that every distributor, dealer, trader, seller and shop owner display full details of registration or license, including name, address, number of employees and phone number at the entry gate in bold letters on a display board visible to an ordinary person.
It said that the ‘Right to Know’ about sellers and service providers is secured under the Consumer Protection Act, read with Article 19 of the Constitution.
“Therefore, every consumer has the right to access details of product, service, as well as distributor, dealer, trader, seller and shop owner before making a purchase,” stated the plea.
It added that ‘Right to Know’ is crucial for consumers to make informed choices and to protect themselves from unfair and restrictive trade practices and unscrupulous exploitation. As per the petition, ‘Right to Know’ helps consumers avoid falling prey to fraudulent or deceptive distributors, dealers, traders, sellers and shop owners, who might misrepresent products/services or disappear after sale, purchase and money transaction.
The petitioner claimed that while travelling to Haridwar, he found many motels, restaurants and eateries on the Delhi-Haridwar highway, which were not displaying their registration, owner’s name, address and contact number, and this is happening pan India.