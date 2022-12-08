Supreme Court mobile app 2.0 launched

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched android version 2.0 of its mobile application which will give access to law and nodal officers of various union ministries to watch court proceedings real time.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the app can be downloaded from Google Play store while the iOS version will be available in a week's time.

"Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week's time. Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government.

They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application," the CJI said. He made the announcement before the start of the day's work and asked the lawyers to download the application for easy access to case details.