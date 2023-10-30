Live
- Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
Just In
Supreme Court orders Centre and States to fill up vacancies in commissions constituted under RTI Act
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Centre and state governments to take steps to fill up vacancies in Central Information Commission and State Informations Commissions constituted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Centre and state governments to take steps to fill up vacancies in Central Information Commission and State Informations Commissions constituted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed that the RTI Act will become a “dead letter” if states fail to fill these vacancies.
The bench posted the matter for hearing after a period of 3 weeks and in the meantime, asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to prepare a common compilation post obtaining data relating to different state commissions.
A plea was filed by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj alleging non-compliance with guidelines passed by the Supreme Court.
In a judgement rendered in 2019, the apex court ordered Centre and state governments to initiate the process for filling up of vacancies one to two months in advance.
"On proper implementation, it (RTI Act) has the potential to bring about good governance which is an integral part of any vibrant democracy," it had said.
In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court directed that all State Information Commissions (SICs) should make it mandatory to provide the option of hybrid hearings to all litigants and other stakeholders.