Supreme Court Rejects Sri Lankan National's Deportation Appeal, Citing Population Constraints

The Supreme Court has firmly rejected an appeal from a Sri Lankan Tamil citizen seeking protection from deportation, emphasizing that India cannot serve as a refuge for displaced persons from around the world given its existing population pressures.

"Is India to host refugees from all over the world? We are already struggling with a population of 140 crore. This is not a *dharmashala* where we can entertain foreign nationals from everywhere," declared the bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and K Vinod Chandran during Monday's proceedings.

The petitioner, who had completed a seven-year sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, challenged a Madras High Court order mandating his immediate deportation. His legal counsel argued that the man had been detained for nearly three additional years without deportation proceedings and faced potentially life-threatening circumstances if returned to Sri Lanka. The petition also noted that his family had already established residence in India.

These arguments failed to persuade the Court, with Justice Datta specifically questioning the petitioner's "right to settle here" and clarifying that while Article 21 concerning his detention had not been violated, Article 19's settlement rights apply exclusively to Indian citizens.

The Court's position reflects growing tensions in India's approach to refugee management, particularly regarding individuals with criminal convictions, as it balances humanitarian concerns against national security and demographic considerations. The bench's suggestion that the petitioner "go to some other country" underscores the limitations of India's current refugee accommodation policies.