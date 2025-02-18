Supreme Court To Hear YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea On Multiple FIRs Over Controversial Remarks

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's petition today regarding the consolidation of multiple FIRs registered against him following controversial remarks made on the 'India's Got Latent' show. Allahbadia approached the apex court seeking to combine several FIRs that have been filed across different jurisdictions.

Currently, at least three FIRs have been registered against the influencer - in Assam, Mumbai, and most recently in Jaipur (filed Monday). According to authorities from both Mumbai and Guwahati Police, Allahbadia has remained "continuously out of contact" during the investigation.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy erupted over Allahbadia's comments on "parents and sex" during his appearance on 'India's Got Latent'. Following public backlash, the episode was removed from YouTube, and Allahbadia issued a public apology stating, "The remark was not just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry."

In response to the incident, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned 42 individuals connected to the YouTube show, including artists, producers, and influencers. According to Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, "Prima facie accused include Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia. Statements have already been recorded from Devesh Dixit, Raghu Ram, and one other individual."

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Sources indicate that the Maharashtra Cyber Cell may issue arrest warrants against primary accused individuals if they fail to cooperate with investigating agencies or do not respond to summons.

On Friday, Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, requested an urgent hearing from Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who declined but assured the matter would be assigned to a bench within two to three days.

Multiple agencies - including the Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, Mumbai Police, Jaipur Police, and the National Commission for Women (NCW) - have issued summons to Allahbadia, all of which reportedly remain unanswered. The Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued fresh summons demanding his appearance on February 24.

Allahbadia has informed the NCW that he has received death threats and requested a postponement of his hearing date. The Commission has agreed to this request, rescheduling his appearance for March 6.

The case extends beyond Allahbadia alone, as multiple FIRs have also been filed against fellow YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija (known as The Rebel Kid).