Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained

In a significant judgment with far-reaching implications, the Supreme Court of India observed that the government should review its decisions on restrictions in the Kashmir Valley within a week. The Court also directed the government to publish all orders on curbs in the Valley.

What does the SC order pronounced by a five-judge Bench led by Justice NV Ramana, on the Valley mean? Here's a brief explainer:

• The Supreme Court held that internet services are integral to the right of free speech. As such they cannot be suspended without reason or indefinitely.

• The government should review all such orders suspending internet services within a week's time.

• The imposition of Section 144 will also have to go through judicial scrutiny.

• The apex court remarked that mere expression of dissent or disagreement against a government decision cannot be a reason for internet suspension.

• The Supreme Court directed the government in Jammu and Kashmir to restore internet services in institutions which provide essential services like hospitals, schools and colleges.

• If the government decides to suspend internet services, the decision should be backed by reasons so that it can be challenged legally.