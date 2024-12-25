Surat Police Arrest Two Fake Doctors Operating Without Qualifications

Live
Surat Police apprehend two individuals posing as doctors without valid medical qualifications, seizing medicines and documents during the crackdown on fake practitioners.
In a decisive move against fraudulent medical practitioners, Surat Police have arrested two individuals posing as doctors and illegally treating patients without proper qualifications. This action is part of an ongoing campaign to eliminate fake doctors in the city.
The accused include Lalita Kripa Shankar Singh, who has studied up to Class 12, and Prayag Ramchandra Prasad, who has only completed Class 10. According to DCP Vijay Singh Gurjar, the duo ran a clinic where they prescribed allopathic medicines to unsuspecting patients.
During the investigation, police discovered that neither individual possessed valid medical degrees or certifications. Medicines and documents were seized from the clinic and are being examined for further evidence.
The arrests were executed by the Umra Police Station in coordination with the health department. Authorities are now investigating the duration of their fraudulent practice and the extent of their operations.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against both individuals as part of the city's intensified efforts to protect public health and safety.