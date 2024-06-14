  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Suven gets 67.5% in Sapala for Rs 229.5 cr

Suven gets 67.5% in Sapala for Rs 229.5 cr
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Suven Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 67.5 per cent stake in Sapala Organics for Rs229.5 crore. However,...

Hyderabad: Suven Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 67.5 per cent stake in Sapala Organics for Rs229.5 crore. However, it’s subject to customary working capital and net debt adjustments, according to a regulatory filing by Suven Pharma. “We see massive potential given it’s a niche technology in the rapidly growing space.

Nucleic acid-based therapy targets diseases at a genetic level and has the potential to help patients immensely and cure previously incurable conditions. With this acquisition, the company now has multiple differentiated technology platforms such as ADCs and Oligos amongst others,” said Annaswamy Vaidheesh, Executive Chairman,Suven Pharma.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X