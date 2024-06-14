Live
Suven gets 67.5% in Sapala for Rs 229.5 cr
Hyderabad: Suven Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 67.5 per cent stake in Sapala Organics for Rs229.5 crore. However, it’s subject to customary working capital and net debt adjustments, according to a regulatory filing by Suven Pharma. “We see massive potential given it’s a niche technology in the rapidly growing space.
Nucleic acid-based therapy targets diseases at a genetic level and has the potential to help patients immensely and cure previously incurable conditions. With this acquisition, the company now has multiple differentiated technology platforms such as ADCs and Oligos amongst others,” said Annaswamy Vaidheesh, Executive Chairman,Suven Pharma.
