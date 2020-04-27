Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Likely To Be Questioned By Cops Today

New Delhi: Maulana Saad, the Ameer or chief of Tablighi Jamaat is likely to be questioned by the police on Monday, according to media reports. The chief of Tablighi Jamaat reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

Maulana Saad, who denied going into hiding and claimed that he was under self-quarantine, faces multiple charges including homicide, criminal conspiracy and money laundering. The chief of Tablighi Jamaat has been charged with violation of prohibitory orders and organising a large religious congregation in the national capital which led to one of the biggest cluster outbreaks of Coronavirus in the country.

It may be recalled that the Tablighi Jamaat had organised an Ijtemah or religious gathering in Nizamuddin Markaz in early March. Thousands of Jamaat followers from various parts of the country apart from more than 2,000 foreigners, attended the congregation. Several members of the congregation tested positive in various states across the country.

On March 30, The Delhi police shifted more than 2300 attendees of the congregation to isolation centres where they were screened and kept in quarantine. Many of them have since completed their mandatory period of quarantine.

Apart from the crime branch wing of the Delhi police, the income tax department, as also the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the activities of the Tablighi Jamaat chief and are scrutinising many of his transactions.

Tablighi Jamaat attendees turn plasma donors

Meanwhile, a News18 report revealed how a number of recovered coronavirus patients from the Tablighi Jamaat in Tamil Nadu, who had attended the Delhi event, became plasma donors in order to help others recover from the deadly virus.