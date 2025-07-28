Take action against obscene content: Pany

Dhenkanal: Parliament has enacted laws against obscenity but continuous effort is needed to create awareness against vulgarity. This involves educating individuals and communities about the legal and social implications of obscene content, promoting ethical media consumption and advocating for responsible content creation. There should be strict action against those who use obscenity as weapon to commit crime against women. This was stated by Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany while launching YouTube channel ‘Mission News,’ run by Mission Reconstruction, a voluntary organisation.

The channel will focus on development issues, entertainment and podcast. Referring to increasing crime against women, Pany said collective action is needed to oppose obscenity, be it through social media, mass media or individuals. “We all should oppose obscenity. Social media can be powerful tool for increasing participation in democracy by facilitating access to information,” he said.

Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on political retirement at the age of 75 years, Pany said if anybody is elected by people before attaining the age of 75 years, the lawmaker has to continue in the best interests of the country. Atal Bihari Vajpayee continued in power up to the age of 80 years. Senior BJP leader L K Advani was the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP at the age of 82 years though he did not become the prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will turn 75 this September, has national mandate till 2029.

Mission Reconstruction chairman Bijay Chandra Mohapatra, secretary Manoj Kumar Patnaik and Red Cross vice-president Biranchi Narayan Pany were present on the occasion.