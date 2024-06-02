Tamil actor Karunas found in possession of bullets at Chennai airport

Chennai: Chennai airport security officers on Sunday found 40 live bullets in the bag of actor-politician Karunas. The actor was about to board a flight to Tiruchi.



The officials found the bullets during a routine security check. However, during questioning, Karunas told police officials that he had a handgun, with a license, for his protection.

He told the officials that as the Model Code of Conduct is in force, he handed over the gun to the Dindigul police station but left the bullets accidentally in his bag.

Karunas also showed the documents which confirmed that he had surrendered his gun to the Dindigul police station.

The security personnel verified his claim and ascertained it with the Dindigul police station and found Karunas’s statement to be true.

Karunas was allowed to travel to Tiruchi after verifying the documents.