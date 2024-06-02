Live
- Seminar held on Malaria prevention
- Counting centres turn into fortresses
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
Just In
Tamil actor Karunas found in possession of bullets at Chennai airport
Chennai airport security officers on Sunday found 40 live bullets in the bag of actor-politician Karunas. The actor was about to board a flight to Tiruchi.
Chennai: Chennai airport security officers on Sunday found 40 live bullets in the bag of actor-politician Karunas. The actor was about to board a flight to Tiruchi.
The officials found the bullets during a routine security check. However, during questioning, Karunas told police officials that he had a handgun, with a license, for his protection.
He told the officials that as the Model Code of Conduct is in force, he handed over the gun to the Dindigul police station but left the bullets accidentally in his bag.
Karunas also showed the documents which confirmed that he had surrendered his gun to the Dindigul police station.
The security personnel verified his claim and ascertained it with the Dindigul police station and found Karunas’s statement to be true.
Karunas was allowed to travel to Tiruchi after verifying the documents.