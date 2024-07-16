  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Tamil Nadu Electricity Rates Surge: New Tariffs Effective July 1

Tamil Nadu Electricity Rates Surge: New Tariffs Effective July 1
x
Highlights

  • TNERC announces 4.83% hike in electricity tariffs across Tamil Nadu
  • Learn about the new rates for different consumption brackets and how it affects your power bill from July 1

Starting July 1, electricity costs in Tamil Nadu are set to increase. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has announced new tariffs, resulting in a 4.83% overall hike in power charges across the state.

Under the revised pricing structure:

For consumption between 0-400 units, rates will rise from Rs 4.60 to Rs 4.80 per unit.

Usage from 401-500 units will now cost Rs 6.45 per unit, up from Rs 6.15.

The 501-600 unit bracket will see an increase from Rs 8.15 to Rs 8.55 per unit.

Consumers using 601-800 units will pay Rs 9.65 per unit, compared to the previous Rs 9.20.

For 801-1000 units, the new rate is Rs 10.70, up from Rs 10.20.

Any consumption beyond 1000 units will be charged at Rs 11.80 per unit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X