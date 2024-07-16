Tamil Nadu Electricity Rates Surge: New Tariffs Effective July 1

Starting July 1, electricity costs in Tamil Nadu are set to increase. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has announced new tariffs, resulting in a 4.83% overall hike in power charges across the state.



Under the revised pricing structure:

For consumption between 0-400 units, rates will rise from Rs 4.60 to Rs 4.80 per unit.

Usage from 401-500 units will now cost Rs 6.45 per unit, up from Rs 6.15.

The 501-600 unit bracket will see an increase from Rs 8.15 to Rs 8.55 per unit.

Consumers using 601-800 units will pay Rs 9.65 per unit, compared to the previous Rs 9.20.

For 801-1000 units, the new rate is Rs 10.70, up from Rs 10.20.

Any consumption beyond 1000 units will be charged at Rs 11.80 per unit.