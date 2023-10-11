Live
Just In
Tamil Nadu Farmers Stage Protest Shutdown Over Cauvery Water And Crop Damage
- Farmers in Tamil Nadu stage a protest shutdown across eight districts due to crop damage from inadequate water supply.
- Their key demand is the release of more Cauvery river water to the state.
Farmer groups in Tamil Nadu have called for a shutdown across eight districts on Wednesday to protest against crop damage caused by insufficient water supply. This demonstration is aimed at pressing their demand for an adequate release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the farmers are expressing their grievances against the Karnataka BJP, accusing them of inciting protests within their community.
As a response to the bandh, many shops in the eight affected districts, including Thanjavur, Trichy, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Ariyalur, remained closed on Wednesday. The farmers in these Delta districts heavily depend on the release of Cauvery water for their irrigation needs.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has acknowledged the dire situation, stating that standing crops covering approximately 40,000 acres in the Cauvery Delta region have been severely impacted by the water scarcity. In response to the farmers' plight, the Chief Minister has also pledged aid for those in the Cauvery Delta region whose crops have been adversely affected by the water shortage.
This protest underlines the critical role of water resources in agriculture and the challenges faced by farmers in regions heavily reliant on river water for their livelihoods. The government's response in providing aid to affected farmers reflects an attempt to address these pressing issues and support the agricultural community.