Tamil Nadu journalist arrested

Chennai: A journalist based in Tamil Nadu has been arrested for filing news reports, which showed doctors combating COVID-19 were not provided with food and personal protective equipment (PPE) kit by the government hospital in Coimbatore.

The Coimbatore police arrested Andrew Sam Raja Pandian, founder of a portal called SimpliCity, based on a complaint by an official of the Coimbatore Corporation. The portal had detailed how doctors working in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital had to go without food for long hours and were not given PPE that is needed for treating COVID-19 patients.