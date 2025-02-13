Tamil superstar Vijay's party TVK to appoint 70,000 booth committee secretaries

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the newly formed political party, founded by Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay, has announced its plans to appoint 70,000 full-time booth committee secretaries across Tamil Nadu.

The initiative aims to strengthen the party’s organisational structure and expand its grassroots presence.

The party has launched a drive to appoint one secretary for each polling booth, covering the 68,320 polling centres established during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. District secretaries have been directed to complete the appointment process by the end of this month.

To streamline the recruitment process, TVK has introduced an online registration link, allowing interested applicants to express their willingness to take up the role.

Once appointments are finalised, the party will conduct comprehensive training programmes for the newly appointed booth committee secretaries. Vijay launched TVK on February 2, 2024, after years of anticipation.

The party's flag and symbol were officially unveiled on August 22, 2024, at its headquarters in Chennai.

During the launch, Vijay declared that the party was “battle-ready” and would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

It is worth noting that Vijay had announced during the party’s launch on February 2, 2024, that TVK would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He emphasised that while his fan club, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), had been involved in public welfare for many years, achieving comprehensive social, economic, and political reforms required political power.

The TVK party flag features red bands at the top and bottom with a yellow band in the middle.

At the centre is a Vaagai flower, a symbol of victory from ancient Tamil traditions, surrounded by 28 stars.

Two trumpeting elephants face each other on either side of the flower. In the 2021 local body elections, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) contested 169 seats and won 115, marking a significant achievement.

In contrast, actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and actor-director Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) failed to win any seats.



