Tarun Chugh confident of BJP-led NDA victory in Maha, J'khand polls

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday expressed confidence that the forthcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections will result in a BJP-led NDA government in both states.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be held in two phases, with Jharkhand voting on November 13 and November 20, and Maharashtra voting on November 20. The counting of votes for both states will take place on November 23.

"Elections have been announced in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and in a democracy, elections are like a festival. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an NDA government will be formed in Jharkhand," said Chugh.

He criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, saying, "The people of Jharkhand are suffering under the oppressive, corrupt, and tyrannical leadership of Hemant Soren. In these elections, the people will support the lotus in Jharkhand, and NDA governments will be formed in both states."

Chugh also took a jab at Congress for criticising Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Due to Congress's wrong, anti-people, and anti-national policies, as well as the institutionalisation of corruption, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have faced repeated losses. Instead of reflecting on their defeats, the Congress party blames EVMs and resorts to blaming others within the INDIA bloc," he said.

On the swearing-in of Omar Abdullah as the Chief Minister of J&K, Chugh said that the region's newfound peace and prosperity enabled people to vote.

"The people of J&K have embraced Prime Minister Modi's model of 'Vikas' (development) and 'Vishwas' (trust). Where there was once a boycott, there is now heavy polling," he remarked.

He also noted that the increased support for the BJP over the National Conference (NC) indicates the region's alignment with PM Modi's ideology following the abrogation of Article 370.