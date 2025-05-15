Live
Mahila Cong leaders hold dharna in Gandhi Bhavan
Demand proper recognition within party; warn leadership of intensifying their protest if they are ignored
Hyderabad: The State Mahila Congress leaders resorted to a demonstration against the party’s State leadership on Wednesday, while demanding proper recognition within the party. This peculiar dharna caught the leaders in Gandhi Bhavan off guard, as the women squatted in front of the PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud’s chambers who was not present at that time.
Led by state president of women’s wing M Sunitha Rao, Gandhi Bhavan witnessed this rare dharna programme as the women party workers raised their voice against the ‘injustice’ within the party. For the past few months, the women leaders, some of whom served the party for two to three decades, have been raising concerns.
They questioned the trend of undermining their sacrifices for the party. Led by Sunitha Rao, the frontal organisation has remained instrumental during the previous BRS government with their demonstrations across the State. But they now lament that the women were being ignored by the party when it came to offering positions like Corporation heads or other key roles. Despite the attempts by the leaders such as Kumar Rao, the PCC general secretary, the women party workers did not pay heed and continued with their sloganeering for several minutes.