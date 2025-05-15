Elections to handloom coop bodies before Dasara: Minister Savitha

Vijayawada: Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles S Savitha on Wednesday announced that elections for handloom cooperative societies will be conducted before Dasara. She stated that health insurance for weavers will soon be implemented. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is prioritising welfare of weavers, and steps are being taken with Central government support to boost handloom product sales.

Minister Savitha, along with MLA Adinarayana Reddy, met weavers from across the State here on Wednesday. During the meeting, she sought suggestions and discussed challenges faced by the handloom sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Savitha said as promised during elections, 200 units of electricity is being provided free for looms and 500 units for larger looms. Training is being offered for creating new designs, and exhibitions are being organised to facilitate market access for products. She added that mini and mega clusters are being established, and a new textiles policy has been introduced.

Referring to the measures to provide financial security to weavers, she said handloom products are purchased through APCO every six months, but henceforth, purchases will be made every three months. As part of employment generation, MSME parks are being established across the state, with priority given to weavers for setting up units, she said.

Support is being provided for establishing work sheds, and an additional Rs. 50,000 will be given to weavers for house construction. Chandrababu Naidu will be urged with proposal to establish the NHDC regional office in Vijayawada, currently located in Hyderabad.

To further promote handloom clothing, the central and state governments will soon make a decision, mandating that government employees wear handloom clothes one day a week. Similar to the weavers’ hall established in Mangalagiri, such halls will be set up in all districts to provide ample work opportunities for weavers.

MLA Adinarayana Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of the Handlooms and Textiles Department RP Sisodia also spoke. Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles Rekharani, SERP CEO Vakati Karuna, APCO VC and MD M Vishwa, Padmashali Corporation chairman Abaddayya, Gowda Corporation chairman Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy, and others also participated.