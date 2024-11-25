Tawi Riverfront project will expand Jammu division's tourism: J&K L-G

Jammu: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Monday that the Tawi Riverfront project will expand the tourism sector of the Jammu division.

“Tawi Riverfront project will expand the tourism potential of Jammu. Many other projects and initiatives like Jambu Zoo, Light & Sound Show, Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams etc have already been completed to further increase the tourism potential of Jammu Division,” said the L-G while conducting on-site inspection and reviewing the progress of Tawi Riverfront project.

He also directed the officers and implementing agencies to accelerate the pace of work for the completion of the prestigious project in a time-bound manner.

He said that the work on the first phase of this flagship project under Jammu Smart City is expected to be completed by the month of January 2025.

“I congratulate Jammu Smart City, it was a difficult project, I hope that the people of Jammu will enjoy the Tawi Riverfront,” he said.

He added that around 5000 to 6000 people are visiting Suchetgarh and Tirumala Tirupati Temple every day, adding that the number is increasing during the weekend.

“Efforts are being made to create more such destinations in Jammu city and Jammu region with the assistance of the Central government,” he said.

Tawi Riverfront is one of the main demands of the people of Jammu. The front would create a lake that would not only add to the beauty of the city but would also provide much-needed space for boating, rafting, rowing and other water sports-related activities.