Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
TCS Enforces New Associate Deployment Policy to Maximize Project Engagement
TCS mandates employees to be billed for at least 225 days annually, limiting bench time to 35 days.
TCS introduced a rule that employees must work on projects for at least 225 days a year and can only be on the bench for up to 35 days. This helps ensure everyone stays busy and meets both their goals and the company’s goals. If someone stays unassigned too long, it can hurt their pay, chances to grow, opportunities to work abroad, and job security.
If not assigned, employees must work with the Resource Management Group (RMG) to find work and spend 4-6 hours daily learning new skills using tools like iEvolve and Fresco Play. They must finish all required training, attend sessions, use AI tools for interview practice, and stay ready for new jobs.
Employees need to be physically present in the office to get work quickly, except for rare emergencies approved by RMG. Moving between many short projects often is discouraged and may lead to HR checks. This policy started on June 12.