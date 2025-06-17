TCS Enforces New Associate Deployment Policy to Maximize Project Engagement

TCS introduced a rule that employees must work on projects for at least 225 days a year and can only be on the bench for up to 35 days. This helps ensure everyone stays busy and meets both their goals and the company’s goals. If someone stays unassigned too long, it can hurt their pay, chances to grow, opportunities to work abroad, and job security.

If not assigned, employees must work with the Resource Management Group (RMG) to find work and spend 4-6 hours daily learning new skills using tools like iEvolve and Fresco Play. They must finish all required training, attend sessions, use AI tools for interview practice, and stay ready for new jobs.

Employees need to be physically present in the office to get work quickly, except for rare emergencies approved by RMG. Moving between many short projects often is discouraged and may lead to HR checks. This policy started on June 12.