Teach DMK a lesson over failed promises, Palaniswami urges govt employees and teachers

AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday called on the government employees and teachers of the state to teach the ruling DMK a lesson in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections over the electoral promises that had not been implemented.
He called upon the government employees and teachers to think about the "hollow promises" made by the DMK government before they cast their votes.
Palaniswami's challenge came in response to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin‘s statement to government employees and teachers that the financial scenario in Tamil Nadu would improve if the INDIA bloc won the Lok Sabha polls.
The former Chief Minister also accused the DMK government of not fulfilling any of the assurances in its election manifesto made to government employees, teachers, doctors, health, and transport workers, and claimed that it had transferred and arrested representatives of associations of doctors, nurses, and teachers who had protested against the DMK government.
The DMK government had failed to resume the Old Pension Scheme and even delayed the revision of Dearness Allowance by about six months, he added.