Teen guarding crops found dead in UP field
Budaun: The body of a 16-year-old boy was found in farmland here on Wednesday morning, police said. The teenager had left his home in Chitora village last night, saying he was going to the field to guard the crops, a police official said.
"Around 1 am, the family got the news of his death and they immediately reached the spot. On getting information about the case, the police also reached the spot," the official said. Meanwhile, the teenager's father has filed a written complaint with the local police, alleging it to be a murder. "My son's body had injury marks on it," the father said in the complaint to back his claim of murder.
Alaapur Police Station in-charge Dhananjay Singh said the boy's body was found hanging from the noose and prima facie it appears to be a suicide. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report," he added.