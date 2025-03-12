Tejashwi demands CM Nitish Kumar's resignation, calls him 'unfit' to govern

Patna: Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged insulting behaviour towards women and erratic actions in the Bihar Assembly and Council.

“We now feel pity for Nitish Kumar. His repeated speeches and actions in the House clearly show he is not normal. For the sake of Bihar, he should resign on his own,” the RJD leader said.

“We even pray for his health, as his behaviour raises serious concerns. He is unconscious and it is hard to understand how he is running the government,” Yadav stated.

He accused Nitish Kumar of insulting women. “He continuously makes inappropriate gestures in the House. We are getting the video footage from the Assembly to prove it. He even pointed towards a woman leader of his own party some time ago,” he alleged.

"He should resign and open an ashram to take rest,” Yadav said.

The Bihar Legislative Council witnessed high drama on Wednesday as former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, along with opposition leaders, staged a walkout and protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Soon after, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest and launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, demanding his resignation.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's claim that he removed Tejashwi Yadav from the post of Deputy Chief Minister, he stated, “He (Nitish Kumar) repeatedly says he removed people, but the truth is, he himself resigned. He keeps attacking my father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, but Lalu Prasad was an MP and MLA long before Nitish even entered politics. I have also made Nitish sit on the CM’s chair twice.”

On the ongoing political discourse about Holi and Ramzan celebrations, Tejashwi took a unifying stance: "Everyone should celebrate their festivals together, and no one should have any problem with it."

The JD(U) is yet to officially respond, but party insiders call the opposition’s protest a desperate election gimmick. The RJD and its allies are pushing the narrative that Nitish Kumar is incapable of governing Bihar any longer.



