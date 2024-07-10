Live
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Viral Video Of Foot-Touching Gesture
- RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after a viral video showed Kumar offering to touch a government official's feet to expedite a road project.
- Yadav labeled Kumar as the most helpless and powerless Chief Minister, criticizing his plea to officials for speedy work.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jab at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday after a viral video showed Kumar offering to touch a government official's feet to expedite a task.
At a public event in Patna, a visibly upset Nitish Kumar urged an IAS officer to speed up a road project and even offered to touch his feet to ensure quicker progress.
"If you want, I can touch your feet," the Chief Minister said to the officer during the dedication of a stretch of the "JP Ganga Path," an expressway along the river designed to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.
The startled official quickly retreated, exclaiming, "Sir, please don't do this," while top government officials and political leaders intervened to prevent Kumar from further escalating the situation.
This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has offered to touch the feet of government officials in Bihar. Last week, he made a similar gesture to a high-ranking IAS officer, urging swift resolution of land disputes through extensive surveys.
Tejashwi Yadav reacted to the incident by sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) and remarked that no other Chief Minister in the world appeared as helpless and powerless as Nitish Kumar.
"There is no other Chief Minister in the entire world as helpless, powerless, invalid, incapable, and forced as Nitish Kumar, who talks about folding hands and touching feet in front of BDOs, SDOs, police officers, senior officials, and even private employees of contractors," Yadav commented.
"Many officials have taken it upon themselves to decide what will happen in Bihar because they know that he (Nitish Kumar) is the Chief Minister of a third-ranked party with only 43 seats," the RJD leader added.