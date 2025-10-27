Live
Tejashwi Yadav On Bihar’s Future: ‘Jobs Are The Real Need; Prashant Kishor Is A Media Creation, Not A Mass Leader’
Highlights
In an exclusive interview ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav discusses his focus on job creation, sustainable welfare schemes, and the alliance’s unity against the ruling government, while dismissing Prashant Kishor’s political influence as media-driven.
As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav emphasizes that employment remains his top priority. Speaking with The Indian Express, Yadav said Bihar urgently needs “jobs, jobs, and more jobs,” reaffirming his commitment to providing at least one government job per family. Addressing criticism that his employment schemes are financially unfeasible, he asserted that his plans are both realistic and sustainable.
Yadav also addressed concerns about friendly contests within the Opposition alliance, saying that while local dynamics are considered, the larger goal remains defeating the current government. He stressed that the alliance’s unity lies in focusing on the real adversary rather than internal rivalries.
Responding to questions about political strategist Prashant Kishor, Yadav dismissed him as a “media creation,” insisting that Kishor lacks genuine grassroots support. The RJD leader concluded by highlighting that his campaign is rooted in people’s needs and aspirations, not superficial narratives.
