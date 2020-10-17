Tejashwi Yadav releases Mahagathbandhan's manifesto, says Donald Trump will not come to accord special status to Bihar

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief minister face Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump will not come to state and accord special category status to the state. Yadav made these remarks while releasing Mahagathbandhan's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar elections.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders were also present.

"Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord that," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 said that he will sip a cup of tea of Motiari's Sugar mill. But you can see that in Bihar: Sugar Mill, Jute mill, Papermill, Rice mill are shut. No food processing units have established. As many as 60 scams took place in this regime. Crime has increased. JDU- BJP has stabbed Bihar in the back," he added.

Claiming himself to be a pure Bihari and promising to provide 10 lakh jobs as soon as it is elected to power, he said, "We have pledged on the first day of Navratri. Our manifesto is--Prann Hamara Sankalp Badlav Ka. I am a pure Bihari. My DNA is pure. As I have announced that if we come to power, we will give jobs to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet. Forms of government jobs will be free. The government will bear the travel expenses of the candidates going to the exam centre. Karupuri Shram Vir sahayata Kendra will be opened across the state to help people in need. We will help the ad hoc teachers too," he said.

"The most important factor in this election is unemployment. People are so angry with the present government. Many lost jobs and businesses destroyed. The government is not looking into it. The central government did not visit 18 flood districts to estimate the loss. They are hungry for power," he added.

As per the manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan-- Jobs will be given to 10 lakh youth in the first cabinet meeting, expense of candidate appearing for government examination will be borne by the government, infrastructure will be made world-class, a bill will be brought in Bihar in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three "anti-farm laws".

'Karpoori Sahayata Shram Kendra' will be set up across state to help people in need. Focussing on the education sector, 12 per cent state budget will be spent on education and there will be one teacher on every 30 students in Primary schools and one teacher on 35 students in secondary school. Appointment of art, computer and sports teacher for every school. Under 'Smart Gram Yojana', a clinic with a doctor and nurse will be established in every panchayat, the manifesto said.

Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the grand alliance under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In the NDA alliance, the Lok Janshakti Party(LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting, however, it will fight against Janata Dal (United). Both JDU and LJP are in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Bihar with 243 assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.