Tejasvi Surya Meets Narayana Murthy: A 2-Hour Flight Talk on Leadership, AI, and Ethics

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had met Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru. They had a discussion for almost two hours. Some of the topics that came for discussion are AI, manufacturing, cities, jobs for youth, ethics, and leadership.

Surya called the conversation a “masterclass.” He also praised Murthy for building India’s IT sector and helping millions of middle-class families through Infosys.

At the end, Surya joked that he would try to work 70 hours a week like Murthy suggested. Murthy laughed and said, “The only person I know who works 100 hours a week is Prime Minister Modi!”

The post went viral online, with many people appreciating Surya's respect for one of India’s top business leaders.

Had an inspiring conversation with the legendary NRN today on the way back to Bengaluru from Mumbai.



NRN pioneered the Indian IT services sector, turning it into a global powerhouse. He created wealth for literally lakhs of middle class families through Infosys.



From AI to… pic.twitter.com/ZpcnRWmbQR — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 15, 2025











