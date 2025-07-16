  • Menu
Tejasvi Surya Meets Narayana Murthy: A 2-Hour Flight Talk on Leadership, AI, and Ethics
Highlights

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya shared insights from a two-hour conversation with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy during a flight.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had met Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru. They had a discussion for almost two hours. Some of the topics that came for discussion are AI, manufacturing, cities, jobs for youth, ethics, and leadership.

Surya called the conversation a “masterclass.” He also praised Murthy for building India’s IT sector and helping millions of middle-class families through Infosys.

At the end, Surya joked that he would try to work 70 hours a week like Murthy suggested. Murthy laughed and said, “The only person I know who works 100 hours a week is Prime Minister Modi!”

The post went viral online, with many people appreciating Surya's respect for one of India’s top business leaders.




