Temples gear up for ‘pran pratishtha’ at Ram temple

New Delhi: With the devotional fervour at its peak in Ayodhya, the temples in the national capital are also gearing up to mark the momentous occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to light special diyas -- Shri Ram Jyoti -- in their homes to celebrate the day as ‘Deepawali’. The temples in Delhi will be bedecked with lights, decorations, diyas and flowers for the special occasion.

Ravinder Goyal, the trustee of Jhandewalan Mandir, told PTI the temple will celebrate Diwali on the day and all the rituals will be performed. “Jhandewalan Mandir will be organising a community kitchen in Ayodhya for the duration of one-and-a-half months starting from Makar Sankranti on January 15,” Goyal said. He added that decorations, diyas, a day-long programme of devotional songs and worship would take place.

Daati Maharaj said the construction of the temple inside Shri Sidh Shakti Peeth Shanidham Mandir located at Asola is underway. “An idol of Prabhu Shri Ram will be installed on the same day coinciding with Ayodhya’s idol installation ceremony,” he said. He also highlighted that various programmes are set to unfold here from January 17 and will culminate on January 22 to coincide with the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court had in a historic verdict in 2019 backed the construction of the Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Ayodhya is getting decked up for the ‘pran pratishtha’ at the grand Ram temple being built in the holy city which will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.