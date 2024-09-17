Terrorism will be buried, says Amit Shah

Jammu : Asserting that the BJP-led central government will "bury terrorism" so deep that it can never rise again, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the National Conference, PDP and the Congress wanted to release terrorists and stone-pelters to plunge Jammu and Kashmir into a terror inferno again.

The BJP leader said no talks or cross-LoC trade with Pakistan which was suspended in April 2019 will take place unless terrorism is completely eliminated.

Shah said the Narendra Modi-led government would provide jobs to youths holding laptops and tricolour in their hands and would not allow these parties to revive terrorism. Jails are ready for those holding guns, said the minister, who addressed rallies in Padder-Nagseni, Kishtwar and Ramban in support of BJP candidates. He launched a scathing attack on National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, saying he had stooped so low in his desperation that he had made unfounded allegations of the Indian Army having links with terrorists.

Referring to former home minister Sushil Shinde's recent remarks at the launch of his memoir that he was scared while visiting Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of Srinagar, during his ministerial stint, Shah invited the Congress leader to visit the valley along with his family. “You might have heard a tall Congress leader Shinde from Maharashtra who said that he was afraid of visiting Lal Chowk. I want to tell him that he should come with his children and grandchildren now.