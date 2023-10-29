  • Menu
Terrorists open fire at cop in Srinagar

Terrorists opened fire at a police officer in J&K's Srinagar on Sunday.

Srinagar: Terrorists opened fire at a police officer in J&K's Srinagar on Sunday.

Police sources said the terrorists fired at police inspector Masroor Ahmad in the Eidgah area on Sunday afternoon.

“He was immediately shifted to the hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches," the sources said.

Hospital sources said Ahmad was admitted in a critical condition.

