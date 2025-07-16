Tesla drives into India via import route with Model Y costing `60 lakh

Mumbai: Tesla Inc officially entered India by opening its first showroom in Mumbai on Tuesday and rolling out its Model Y electric car. With a price tag starting at Rs 60 lakh, Model Y is the first product available in India under Elon Musk’s brand.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis opened the showroom, located at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), along with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and senior officials of the department. In addition to the showroom, Tesla will have a service workshop and warehouse facility at Lodha Logistics Park at Sakinaka. Speaking at the launch, Fadnavis said the showroom’s opening was more than just the inauguration of an experience centre. “It is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city – one that is not just the financial and entertainment capital, but also the entrepreneurial capital of the country,” he said.

The company has also obtained a trade certificate issued by the Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO), which allows the usage of unregistered vehicles for certain reasons like test driving, exhibitions, delivery, and use in workshops.

According to RTO officials, the five-year validity certificate was granted last week and will enable Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited to initiate vehicle demonstrations and customer engagement before deliveries.

Tesla’s further plans include opening a second showroom in Delhi. Sources have confirmed that a 4,000 square feet area has been finalised in Aerocity near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with an estimated monthly rent of Rs 25 lakh.